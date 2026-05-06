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Placentia RCMP seize vehicle of suspended driver

Justice, News

Placentia RCMP impounded a vehicle Monday evening after learning that the vehicle was being operated by a driver with a suspended licence.

On May 4, around 5:30 p.m., an officer patrolling Main Road in Dunville stopped a vehicle that was being operated by a driver known to police to be suspended from doing so. Police conducted a traffic stop and confirmed that the driver, a 55-year-old Dunville man, was operating the vehicle while his licence was suspended.

Police seized and impounded the vehicle and issued the operator a ticket under the Highway Traffic Act for operating a vehicle with a suspended licence.

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