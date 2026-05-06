Bay St. George RCMP arrest man for theft, failure to comply with court order

Justice, News May 6th, 2026

Bay St. George RCMP arrested a 32-year-old repeat offender on Monday evening in connection with a theft from a local grocery store.

At approximately 6:40 p.m., police received a report of a theft having just occurred at a business on Prince Rupert Drive. The suspect was identified by police as Dylan Rubia, 32. He was located nearby and arrested without incident. The stolen items were recovered by police.

Rubia has been charged under the Criminal Code for theft under $5,000 and for failure to comply with a probation order, which included conditions imposed by the court to remain out of the Prince Rupert Drive store.

Rubia was returned to the RCMP detachment in Stephenville where he was held in police custody until his appearance in provincial court today (Tuesday).