15-year-old boy arrested for impaired driving in St. John’s

News May 16th, 2026

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary arrested a 15-year-old boy for impaired driving early Saturday morning in the west end of St. John’s.

Police conducted a traffic stop around 1 a.m. Saturday and, during the investigation, determined the youth was impaired.

The teen was arrested, and the vehicle was impounded.RNC also determined the boy was in breach of his probation conditions. He was later released from police custody into the care of his parents and is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.