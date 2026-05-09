Gander RCMP responds to off-road vehicle crash, arrests woman for impaired driving

Justice, News May 9th, 2026

Police arrested a 40-year-old woman for impaired operation after responding to a crash involving a side-by-side in Frederickton Monday evening.

On May 4 at approximately 6:45 p.m., police received a report of a rollover collision on the main road in Frederickton. Police, the Carmanville Fire Department and Emergency Medical Services personnel responded to the scene.

The operator, a 40-year-old woman, showed signs of impairment and failed a roadside breath test. She was arrested for impaired operation and transported to the Gander RCMP detachment where she provided additional breath samples over the legal limit.

The woman was charged with impaired operation and impaired operation over 80 mg%. She was released from custody and is expected to appear in provincial court on a future date. Her off-road vehicle was impounded and her licence suspended.