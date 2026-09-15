Resource Enforcement Division seeking public assistance on caribou poaching incident near Black Duck Siding

Justice, News September 15th, 2026

The Resource Enforcement Division of the Department of Forestry, Agriculture and Lands is seeking information related to a caribou poaching and wastage incident which occurred on Black Duck Siding Resource Road, in the Stephenville area.

Resource Enforcement Officers initiated an investigation after an adult caribou was shot and left on a bog off the resource road sometime during the period between Sept. 11-12.

Anyone who has information about this incident or witnessed suspicious activity in the area is encouraged to contact the Resource Enforcement Division’s Stephenville Detachment at 709-649-5268.

The public is reminded it is an offence under the Wild Life Actto kill caribou in this area.

Anyone with information that may lead to the identity of the person or persons involved in this incident can call 1-877-820-0999 anonymously or submit an anonymous report online at stoppoaching.ca.