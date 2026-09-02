RNC welcomes 19 newly sworn officers

Justice, News, Uncategorized September 2nd, 2026

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary (RNC) officially welcomed 19 new officers to the police service at a graduation and swearing-in ceremony today.

Surrounded by family, friends and new colleagues, the cadets were sworn-in as constables of the RNC. The swearing-in ceremony marks a significant milestone in the careers of these officers who graduated from the Atlantic Police Academy (APA) in Prince Edward Island.

The newly appointed constables will be assigned to a coach officer with Operational Patrol Services in the Corner Brook and the Northeast Avalon Regions. They join 18 constables who were sworn into service in April, marking the first time in RNC history that it has welcomed two graduating classes in a single year.

The RNC currently has a class of 21 cadets attending APA and is actively recruiting for 2027. For more information about the application process or to apply, visit www.rnc.gov.nl.ca/join.