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RCMP investigating two-vehicle collision on Route 463

Justice, News

Police are investigating a two-vehicle collision that injured one person and closed Lourdes Road on the Port au Port Peninsula on Wednesday.

At about 6:30 a.m. yesterday, Bay St. George RCMP responded to the collision on Route 463. It happened approximately two kilometres north of Picadilly. Members of the Lourdes Regional Fire Department and Emergency Medical Services personnel also responded to the scene.

One driver sustained minor non-life-threatening injuries, while the other was uninjured.

Traffic was detoured for several hours while emergency crews responded to, investigated and cleared the scene.

The investigation into the cause of the collision is ongoing.

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