Gander RCMP seize vehicle from suspended driver

Justice, News September 2nd, 2026

Gander RCMP ticketed a 64-year-old suspended driver and seized the vehicle he was driving during a traffic stop last night.

Just before 7:30 p.m. on September 1, an officer stopped a vehicle travelling on Grandy Avenue in Gander, out of concern that it might not be roadworthy. Checks conducted on the driver confirmed that the 64-year-old Wing’s Point man was operating the vehicle with a suspended driver’s licence and did not have a valid insurance policy.

The driver was issued tickets under the Highway Traffic Act for driving while suspended and driving without a policy of insurance. The truck he was operating was seized by police and impounded.

RCMP officers proactively patrol roadways across Newfoundland and Labrador looking for impaired drivers, checking for seatbelts and ensuring vehicles and drivers are operating safely and with the appropriate documentation. Motorists are reminded to drive safe, drive sober and ensure that your licence, registration and insurance are always up to date.