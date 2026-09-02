Police seize vehicle speeding near Holyrood

Justice, News September 2nd, 2026

RCMP Traffic Services East seized a vehicle and suspended the licence of a woman travelling more than 50 km/h over the posted speed limit last night.

On September 1, shortly after 11:00 p.m., an officer conducting proactive traffic enforcement on the Trans Canada Highway near Salmonier Line observed a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed. Radar confirmed a speed of 153 km/h in a posted 100 km/h zone.

The vehicle was stopped, and the driver ­— a 37-year-old Mount Pearl woman ­— was ticketed for excessive speed. Her licence was suspended roadside and the vehicle she was driving was seized and impounded by police.

Excessive speed is one of the most common contributors to serious and fatal roadway incidents. The extra minute or two that you might save by speeding is simply not worth it. There are penalties like fines, or the loss of your licence or vehicle. But there are far worse consequences, like life-altering injuries or even death.

RCMP officers conduct proactive patrols on roadways across Newfoundland and Labrador looking for dangerous driving, speeding, impairment and other common factors in serious motor vehicle collisions. They will also be checking for seatbelt usage and ensuring vehicles and drivers are operating safely and with the appropriate documentation.