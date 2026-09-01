Exclusive Story: Sister of manslaughter victim Rayna Dove speaks with media for first time

Justice, News September 1st, 2026

Tonight on NTV’s First Edition and the NTV Evening Newshour, Marykate O’Neill will have an exclusive story with Cindy Knox, the sister of Rayna Dove, about the stress and anguish felt by Dove’s family to this day since her death.

Knox is speaking out almost five years after Dove was killed. Rayna Dove was stabbed to death by David Quirke on Dec. 27, 2021. It happened at a bed-sitting room on Cookstown Road in the downtown area of St. John’s.

Knox says she and her family were told from the start of Quirke’s court proceedings that there would be a conviction of second-degree murder. To the surprise of Knox, Quirke pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of manslaughter in February of 2024.

Following his guilty plea, Quirke was sentenced to five and a half years behind bars. Knox says that sentence was supposed to be served in a federal prison, but only three months of his sentence was spent at Springhill, a federal institution in Nova Scotia.

After time already served, David Quirke was released on parole in 2025. Knox says it’s been a living nightmare for her family. Recently Cindy Knox was notified that Quirke was at large after breaching parole conditions, only adding to the concerns felt by Rayna Dove’s family.

David Quirke was apprehended by police and is now being held at Her Majesty’s Penitentiary in St. John’s although, it’s unclear how long he will be held there, or if he’ll be charged with anything. So for Knox, the nightmare really never ends.

The full story tonight on the NTV Evening Newshour.