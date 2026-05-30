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Remarkable playoff run comes to an end for Alex Newhook and the Montral Canadiens

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Alex Newhook’s playoff run with the Montreal Canadiens came to an end Friday night after the Habs were eliminated by the Carolina Hurricanes in the Eastern Conference Final.

It caps a remarkable postseason performance for Newhook, who finished the playoffs with 7 goals and 3 assists in 19 games. Newhook led his team in goals, two of which were Game 7 winners against Tampa Bay and Buffalo.

The Carolina Hurricanes will now face the Vegas Golden Knights in the Stanley Cup final.

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