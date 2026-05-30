Remarkable playoff run comes to an end for Alex Newhook and the Montral Canadiens

News, Sports May 30th, 2026

Alex Newhook’s playoff run with the Montreal Canadiens came to an end Friday night after the Habs were eliminated by the Carolina Hurricanes in the Eastern Conference Final.

It caps a remarkable postseason performance for Newhook, who finished the playoffs with 7 goals and 3 assists in 19 games. Newhook led his team in goals, two of which were Game 7 winners against Tampa Bay and Buffalo.

The Carolina Hurricanes will now face the Vegas Golden Knights in the Stanley Cup final.