NEWS

News

Alex Newhook does it again: Game 7 overtime winner sends Habs to conference final

News, Sports

St. John’s native Alex Newhook scored the game-winning goal in Game 7 for the second series in a row, sending the Montreal Canadiens to the Eastern Conference Final against the Carolina Hurricanes.

This time, Newhook’s heroics came in overtime as the Canadiens beat the Buffalo Sabres 3-2. It was also the second series in a row in which the Canadiens were badly outshot in Game 7, but were bailed out by goalie Jakub Dobes.

Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Final is set for Thursday night in Carolina.

Related Articles

Alex Newhook nets two more goals on Mother’s Day as Habs take series lead over Sabres
Read more
Clarenville holds parade to celebrate Caribous’ Allan Cup title
Read more
Bid applications now being accepted for the Newfoundland and Labrador Games
Read more
Alex Newhook’s two-goal performance leads Canadiens past Sabres in Game 2
Read more
Too much Power for the Rogues
Read more
Rogues pick up win over Power
Read more
Back to top