Alex Newhook does it again: Game 7 overtime winner sends Habs to conference final

News, Sports May 18th, 2026

St. John’s native Alex Newhook scored the game-winning goal in Game 7 for the second series in a row, sending the Montreal Canadiens to the Eastern Conference Final against the Carolina Hurricanes.

This time, Newhook’s heroics came in overtime as the Canadiens beat the Buffalo Sabres 3-2. It was also the second series in a row in which the Canadiens were badly outshot in Game 7, but were bailed out by goalie Jakub Dobes.

Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Final is set for Thursday night in Carolina.