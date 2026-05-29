Season on the line tonight for Alex Newhook and the Montreal Canadiens

News, Sports May 29th, 2026

One win. That’s the message from coach Martin St. Louis as his Montreal Canadiens face elimination tonight.

After a brilliant Stanley Cup playoff run, Alex Newhook and the Habs’ season is on the line tonight in Carolina. The Hurricanes lead the best-of-seven conference final 3-1 after a 4-0 win in Game 4 Wednesday. In what’s become a trend in this series – including in back-to-back overtime losses, Newhook and the Canadiens struggled to generate offense – a dismal 12 shots on net in Game 2, just 13 shots in Game 3 and, of course, no goals in Game 4.

“We just need to find a way to generate offense and I believe we can do that,” Newhook told reporters after Game 4.

It’s already been a playoff to remember for Newhook, who has been clutch, scoring the Game 7 winner in the opening round series over Tampa Bay, followed by the series winner again against the Buffalo Sabres.

It’s not Newhook’s first Stanley Cup run. As a rookie, he won it all with the Colorado Avalanche back in 2022, becoming just the third player from this province to hoist the Stanley Cup. And, now, the Canadiens need a win to stay alive.