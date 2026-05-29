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Season on the line tonight for Alex Newhook and the Montreal Canadiens

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One win. That’s the message from coach Martin St. Louis as his Montreal Canadiens face elimination tonight.

After a brilliant Stanley Cup playoff run, Alex Newhook and the Habs’ season is on the line tonight in Carolina. The Hurricanes lead the best-of-seven conference final 3-1 after a 4-0 win in Game 4 Wednesday. In what’s become a trend in this series – including in back-to-back overtime losses, Newhook and the Canadiens struggled to generate offense – a dismal 12 shots on net in Game 2, just 13 shots in Game 3 and, of course, no goals in Game 4.

“We just need to find a way to generate offense and I believe we can do that,” Newhook told reporters after Game 4.

It’s already been a playoff to remember for Newhook, who has been clutch, scoring the Game 7 winner in the opening round series over Tampa Bay, followed by the series winner again against the Buffalo Sabres.

It’s not Newhook’s first Stanley Cup run. As a rookie, he won it all with the Colorado Avalanche back in 2022, becoming just the third player from this province to hoist the Stanley Cup. And, now, the Canadiens need a win to stay alive.

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