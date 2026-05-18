Province rallies behind Alex Newhook ahead of crucial Canadiens Game 7

News, Sports May 18th, 2026

St. John’s native Alex Newhook is preparing for Game 7 between the Montreal Canadiens and the Buffalo Sabres.

With a trip to the Eastern Conference Final on the line, excitement is building across Newfoundland and Labrador as fans rally behind both Newhook and the Canadiens.

Montreal enters tonight’s matchup just one win away from advancing deeper into the Stanley Cup Playoffs. And Newhook has played a major role in helping the Habs get there.

The 25-year-old has been on an impressive postseason run, scoring six goals in 13 playoff games so far. His strong play has quickly made him a fan favourite, not only in Montreal, but back home in Newfoundland as well.

At Mavericks Sports and Collectibles in St. John’s, demand for Newhook merchandise has surged during the Canadiens’ playoff push, with jerseys flying off store shelves as local fans show their support.

Tonight’s winner between Montreal and Buffalo will move on to face the undefeated Carolina Hurricanes in the Eastern Conference Final.