RCMP respond to collision at Port aux Basques ferry terminal, arrest impaired driver

Justice, News May 19th, 2026

RCMP in Channel-Port aux Basques arrested a 29-year-old woman after responding to a report of a two-vehicle collision at the ferry terminal in Port aux Basques early Saturday morning.

On May 16 shortly after 1:30 a.m., Channel-Port aux Basques RCMP received a report of a collision between an SUV and a commercial transport truck on the exit ramp from a ferry docked at Port aux Basques.

The operator of the passenger vehicle, a 29-year-old woman, was uninjured in the crash. She showed signs of impairment and police provided a demand for a breath sample. The woman failed to provide a proper sample and was arrested and charged with failure or refusal to comply with a demand.

She is expected to appear in provincial court at a later date. Her driver’s licence was suspended, and the vehicle was impounded.

Refusing to comply with a demand issued as part of an impaired operation investigation is a criminal offence. If convicted, this offence carries the same penalties as a charge of impaired operation.

Impaired operation of any motor vehicle — including all-terrain vehicles and snowmobiles — is a choice that places the driver and all others at an unacceptable level of risk. If you suspect an individual is driving any type of vehicle while impaired, please call 911 to make a report.