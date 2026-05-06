RCMP NL Major Crimes Unit seeking public’s assistance to identify suspect

Justice, News May 6th, 2026

The RCMP Major Crimes Unit (MCU) in Newfoundland and Labrador is releasing images of a suspect connected to an ongoing criminal investigation. Police are turning to the public for their help to identify and locate the unknown man.

Major crimes investigators continue their efforts to positively identify the individual who was involved in a serious incident that occurred during late summer early fall 2024 in eastern Newfoundland and Labrador. Photos of the man are attached.

Investigators have reason to believe this individual originated from outside the province, and may reside in Ontario or any of the western Canada provinces. For your safety, please do not to approach this individual. If you know their current location or spot this man, please call 911 to report the information to police.

Anyone with any information related to the identity or current location of this individual is urged to immediately contact the RCMP Newfoundland and Labrador Major Crimes Unit at 709-772-5433.

To share information anonymously, contact Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), visiting nlcrimestoppers.com or using the P3Tips app.

At this time, limited details are being shared publicly to preserve the integrity of the investigation.