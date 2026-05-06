Police charge St. John’s man with sexual violence against youths

Justice, News May 6th, 2026

Police have charged a man in connection with sexual violence on youths in St. John’s.

On Feb. 20, the RNC received a report related to sexual violence against a teenage girl. As police investigated, a second youth victim was identified. The RNC Child Abuse and Sexual Assault (CASA) Unit was engaged.

On Monday, May 4, 37-year-old John Barber of St. John’s was charged and appeared in court yesterday on the following charges:

Sexual Assault

Sexual Interference

Householder Permitting Sexual Activity

Obtaining Sexual Services for Consideration from a Person Under 18

Three counts of Luring a Child Under 18

Four counts of Luring a Child Under 16

Two counts of Arranging to commit a Sexual Offence Against a Child Under 18

Two counts of Arranging to Commit a Sexual Offence Against a Child Under 16

Failure to Comply with a Release Order

All survivors of sexual violence are encouraged to reach out for help from a trusted resource as soon as it is safe to do so. Members of the CASA Unit are available to speak with anyone that has information or questions. With a trauma-informed focus, officers educate and inform survivors of their legal and investigative options while also directing them to appropriate resources based on their individual situation or needs.

The RNC can be reached at 709-729-8000. In the event of an emergency, always call 911.