RCMP issue arrest warrant for Brandon Symes

Justice, News September 29th, 2026

Channel-Port aux Basques RCMP is asking for the public’s help in locating 39-year-old Brandon Symes, who is the subject of an arrest warrant and is actively avoiding police.

Symes is wanted in relation to a number of charges including possession for the purpose of trafficking, possession of property obtained by crime, assault, dangerous operation of a vehicle, flight from police and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Anyone with information about the current location of Brandon Symes is asked to contact Channel-Port aux Basques RCMP.