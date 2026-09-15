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RCMP Traffic Services East tickets excessive speeder on TCH near Goobies

Justice, News

RCMP Traffic Services East stopped and ticketed a Port de Grave man on Saturday, after police clocked him going more than 65 km/hr over the speed limit on the Trans-Canada Highway outside of Clarenville.

Just before 5:20 p.m. on September 12, an officer with RCMP Traffic Services East on patrol near Goobies stopped a driver travelling at 167 km/hr in a 100 km/hr zone.

The driver – a 23-year-old man from Port de Grave – was ticketed under the Highway Traffic Act for excessive speeding. His licence was suspended, and his vehicle was impounded by police.

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