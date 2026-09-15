Clarenville RCMP responds to woman unlawfully inside a residence, multiple charges laid

Justice, News September 15th, 2026

Police arrested and charged a 33-year-old Sunnyside woman with several Criminal Code offences after responding to a complaint in Clarenville late Sunday afternoon. Just before 5:00 p.m. on September 13, RCMP officers responded to a report of an unwanted individual who had been inside a private residence on Marine Drive in Clarenville earlier that morning. The suspect entered the home unlawfully and was confronted by an occupant inside before departing the area.

The suspect and victim were known to one another.

Officers located Michelle Ellis, 33, at a nearby residence in Clarenville later Sunday night. She refused to comply with police commands to exit the home. A warrant was obtained by police, and officers entered inside the home to arrest her.

She has been charged with:

Being unlawfully in a dwelling house,

Fail to comply with a Probation Order – two counts,

Fail to comply with a Release Order.

Resisting or obstructing a police officer.

The investigation is ongoing.