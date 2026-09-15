One man sent to hospital with serious injuries following stabbing in Corner Brook

Justice, News September 15th, 2026

One man was sent to hospital, while another is behind bars, following a stabbing in Corner Brook Monday evening (September 14).

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary has arrested and charged a 32-year-old man with aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, assault causing bodily harm, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, disguise with intent, and break and enter, in connection with the crime.

It happened at a business on Mount Bernard Avenue in Corner Brook around 5:30 p.m. and the suspect, who was dressed in all black and had his face covered, fled the scene prior to police arrival.

The 37-year-old male victim was transported to hospital with serious non-life threatening injuries.

A search of the area led officers to a residence on Valley Road where they located the suspect, 32-year-old Gregg Musakanda.

The accused was held to appear in court today.

Previous story:

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary alerted the public to an increased police presence in the area of Valley Road, Wellington Street, and Mount Bernard Avenue. Residents were asked to follow directions of officers on scene and report any suspicious activity to the RNC.

It was 8:15 p.m. that the RNC posted to Facebook saying one man is in custody and a male victim has been sent to hospital following the stabbing.

NTV News will have more information as it becomes available.