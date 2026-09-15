Burin Peninsula RCMP arrests two impaired drivers during weekend road safety campaign

Justice, News September 15th, 2026

Burin Peninsula RCMP removed two impaired operators and two suspended drivers from area highways and roadways over the weekend, as officers across the detachment area conducted proactive patrols to ensure public and road safety.

At approximately 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 12, police received a call about an individual who appeared unconscious in the driver’s seat of a vehicle stopped in a parking lot on Ville Marie Drive. Officers attended the location, located the described vehicle and observed signs of impairment.

The 31-year-old Burin man failed a roadside screening and was arrested. He was transported to the detachment where further breath testing confirmed his impairment.

A few hours later, shortly after 2:30 a.m. on Sunday, police responded to a report of a possible impaired driver leaving an establishment on Queen Street. Officers began immediate patrols and the described vehicle was located and stopped in the Garnish area.

The driver, a 45-year-old Fortune woman, failed a roadside breath test and was arrested. She was transported to the detachment where she provided additional breath samples more than one and a half times the legal limit.

Both individuals had their driver’s licences suspended and vehicles impounded. They will each make appearances in court in November 2026 to face charges of operation of a motor vehicle while impaired, and operation of a motor vehicle while impaired over 80 mg%.

Burin Peninsula RCMP officers on patrol also stopped two suspended drivers over the weekend in Lewin’s Cove and in Marystown. A 51-year-old Epworth man and a 71-year-old Marystown man were each issued a ticket under the Highway Traffic Act for driving while suspended and their vehicles were seized by police and impounded.

The patrols coincided with a scheduled car show held this weekend in Marystown. Officers were conducting proactive enforcement in the area and engaging with participants to keep crowds and the public safe, and discourage any unsafe driving practices.