Channel-Port aux Basques RCMP investigating stolen generator, seeking public’s assistance

Justice, News September 15th, 2026

Channel-Port aux Basques RCMP is investigation the theft of a generator from a local residence, and anyone with information about the current location of the item or those responsible is asked to contact police. On Sunday, Sept. 13, police in Port aux Basques responded to a report that a generator was stolen from a home in the Stadium Road area. The item is a yellow and black Champion brand generator (please see stock photo of a similar item attached).

It is believed that this generator was stolen from the home overnight, between Saturday, September 12 and Sunday, September 13.

The investigation is ongoing.