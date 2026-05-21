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RCMP charges driver in relation to December motor vehicle collision

Justice, News

Police arrested and charged one man in relation to a December 2025 motor vehicle collision that resulted in serious injuries.

Shortly before 2:45 p.m. on December 12, 2025, Clarenville RCMP responded to a report of a collision on the Trans-Canada Highway near Thornburn Lake. A commercial semi-tractor trailer collided with two passenger vehicles before leaving the roadway. That collision sent two people to hospital with serious injuries, and resulted in the highway being closed for several hours.

On Tuesday, police charged the driver of the commercial truck, 31-year-old Mitchell Ploughman, with:

  • Dangerous operation causing bodily harm – two counts
  • Criminal negligence causing bodily harm – two counts

He is expected to appear in Provincial Court in late July.

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