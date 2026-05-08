RCMP takes two vehicles off the road, suspends drivers for speeding over twice the limit

Justice, News May 8th, 2026

Bay St. George RCMP ticketed two young drivers, suspended their licences and seized their vehicles after observing them operating their vehicles at over twice the posted speed limit in the community of Stephenville last night.

Just after 9:00 p.m. on May 6, an officer on patrol observed a driver operating their vehicle at 92 km/hr on Carolina Avenue, where the posted speed limit is 40 km/hr. The 17-year-old male driver was ticketed under the Highway Traffic Act (HTA) and his vehicle was seized and impounded by police.

Shortly before midnight, another driver was caught speeding on Route 460 near Noel’s Pond in Stephenville. Police on patrol ticketed the 22-year-old male driver under the HTA for travelling at speeds of 104 km/hr in a 50 km/hr zone. The vehicle he was driving was also seized and impounded.

Both young men also had their driver’s licenses suspended due to the serious nature of the high speeds at which they were travelling.