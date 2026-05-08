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RNC arrest youths for assault

Justice, News

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary (RNC) arrested three male youth following an assault in St. John’s this week. On Tuesday, around 7:30 p.m., police responded to a report of an assault at a restaurant in the west end of St. John’s. Upon arrival, officers located an injured 19-year-old male with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. He was transported to hospital for further medical treatment.

The investigation determined that the assault had occurred at a residence in Cowan Heights. Three youth males were arrested and charged yesterday by the Major Crime Unit.

Two 17-year-old males were charged with:

  • Assault
  • Assault with a Weapon
  • Assault Causing Bodily Harm
  • Robbery
  • Breaches

A 13-year-old male was charged with:

  • Assault Causing Bodily Harm
  • Robbery

The teens were held to appear in court today. The investigation is ongoing and further charges are anticipated.

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