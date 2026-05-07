UPDATE: Dean Penney takes the stand in own defence at first-degree murder trial

Justice, News May 7th, 2026

It’s a tense day on the province’s west coast as Dean Penney has officially taken the stand at the first-degree murder trial in which he is accused of killing his estranged wife, Jennifer Hillier-Penney, in late 2016.

Penney, who has pleaded not guilty, was arrested in late 2023 following a lengthy, multi-year investigation. She was last seen Nov. 30, 2016 and her body has never been recovered. Although not confirmed, Penney is set to step into the witness box and testify in his own defence today.

The jury trial at the Supreme Court of Newfoundland and Labrador in Corner Brook began April 1 and could last until later this month. The 12-person jury was selected from a pool of over 100 people.

NTV’s Becky Daley has been covering the trial throughout and will have more at 5:30 and 6 p.m.