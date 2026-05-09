Bay St. George RCMP investigating break, enter and theft, requesting public’s assistance

Justice, News May 9th, 2026

Police in Stephenville are asking for the public’s assistance with their investigation into a break and enter at a property on Main Road in Robinsons.

At approximately 10:45 a.m. on May 4, police responded to a call about a possible break and enter. Police arrived at the scene to find that an entry door was damaged. The property owner confirmed that three Stihl branded gas-powered trimmers, model FS38, were missing from the property.

The property was unoccupied at the time of the break and enter, which likely occurred between Saturday April 25 and Monday, May 4.

Anyone with information about this crime or the stolen items is asked to contact Bay St. George RCMP at 709-772-5400.