RCMP arrests man for public mischief after responding to residential fire

Justice, News September 22nd, 2026

Police in Channel-Port aux Basques arrested a 48-year-old man on Friday evening after responding to a report of a house fire. Fernon Seaward has been charged with public mischief and failing to comply with his court-imposed conditions.

Shortly after 8:00 p.m. on September 18, police responded to a report of a disturbance outside a home on Seaward’s Lane. The witness told police that an occupant of the house was acting erratically and throwing items onto the roadway.

Police arrived on scene to find the residence on fire and searched the home for anyone inside and in need of emergency assistance.

The Channel-Port aux Basques Fire Department responded and extinguished the fire, which caused extensive damages. The provincial Fire Commissioner’s Office was engaged and attended the scene.

A police investigation resulted in the arrest of Fernon Fredrick Seaward, 48, who is charged with public mischief, mischief under $5,000 and failing to comply with conditions of a release order.

Seaward sustained minor non-life threatening injuries as a result of the fire.

He appeared in provincial court over the weekend and remains in custody. He is expected to make his next appearance today (Monday).