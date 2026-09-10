Bay St. George RCMP arrests drug-impaired driver

Justice, News September 10th, 2026

Bay St. George RCMP arrested and charged a man with impaired operation after responding to a report that he was unresponsive in a vehicle Tuesday afternoon.

Shortly before 4:00 p.m. on September 8, officers conducting proactive patrols in Stephenville Crossing were approached by a concerned bystander who reported a man who appeared to be unconscious in a nearby vehicle. The 23-year-old man showed signs of impairment by drug, and officers quickly administered Naloxone.

The driver was further assessed and treated at the scene by Emergency Medical Services personnel. Once medically cleared, he was provided with a demand for a blood sample to confirm his impairment. A search of the man and the vehicle also resulted in the location and seizure of an unauthorized weapon.

His driver’s licence was suspended, and he was released to appear in provincial court in December 2026.

The investigation is continuing.