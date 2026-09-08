Gander RCMP arrests man following vehicle theft, flight from police

Justice, News September 8th, 2026

Police arrested a 35-year-old man during a police operation near Musgrave Harbour on Thursday afternoon. Devon Hart faces charges including vehicle theft, assaulting a police officer and flight from police. On Sept. 2, around 6:00 p.m., a vehicle was reported stolen to Lewisporte RCMP. Police began immediate patrols, and the car was located shortly before 5:00 am when officers responded to a moose-vehicle collision near Jonathan’s Pond Provincial Park. The suspect did not remain at the scene and did not attend hospital; however, a passerby who attempted to assist after the crash was able to provide a description to police.

Just before 8:15 a.m., police received a call about a second stolen vehicle taken from a parking lot in Gander. The vehicle was equipped with a location app, and officers with the Twillingate, Lewisporte, Gander and New Wes Valley RCMP detachments, and RCMP Traffic Services Central began tracking the stolen pickup truck.

The vehicle was located by officers in Frederickton, and a traffic stop was initiated. However, the driver did not comply with police demands and struck the officers’ vehicle before fleeing the scene. Police continued to track the vehicle, and located it abandoned near Musgrave Harbour.

With the assistance of RCMP Police Dog Services and an RPAS (drone) operator, the suspect was tracked on foot and located several kilometres away from the vehicle. He was arrested without incident, transported back to the roadway with help from the Musgrave Harbour Volunteer Fire Department and assessed by Emergency Medical Services personnel. Once cleared, he was taken to the detachment where he was held overnight.

Devon Chezanne Hart, 35, appeared in Gander Provincial Court on Friday. At the time of his arrest, he was the subject of several outstanding warrants. In addition to his previous Criminal Code charges, he has also been charged with:

Theft of motor vehicle – two counts,

Flight from peace officer,

Assault on police officer with a weapon,

Operation while prohibited,

Dangerous operation of motor vehicle,

Failure to comply with release order,

Failure to comply with an undertaking,

Failure to comply with probation order.

He was remanded into custody and will appear in court again today (September 8).

The investigation continues.