Harbour Grace RCMP responds to traffic hazard, arrests woman for refusing to provide sample

Justice, News September 8th, 2026

Police in Trinity-Conception District arrested a 38-year-old Carbonear woman early Monday morning, after responding to a call that a vehicle was parked in an unsafe manner on Veteran’s Memorial Highway. She is now charged under the Criminal Code with failing or refusing to provide a breath sample.

At approximately 12:41 a.m. on Sept. 7, police received a report of a vehicle stopped and partially blocking a portion of the Veteran’s Memorial Highway near Glover Road, after running out of gas.

Police located the vehicle, and when officers approached the driver, they noted signs of impairment. The 38-year-old woman was provided with a demand for a breath sample as part of a roadside screening, which she refused. She was taken into custody and charged with failure or refusal to comply with a demand.

Her vehicle was seized and impounded, and her driver’s licence was suspended. She was later released from custody and will appear in provincial court in November 2026.

Refusing to comply with a demand issued by police as part of an impaired operation investigation is a criminal offence. If convicted, this offence carries the same penalties as a charge of impaired operation.