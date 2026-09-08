Glovertown RCMP responds to erratic driving complaint, arrests drug impaired driver

Justice, News September 8th, 2026

A man faces potential charges of impaired driving, after Glovertown RCMP stopped his vehicle late Friday night in Traytown.

At approximately 10:20 p.m. on Sept. 4, police responded to a report of a possible impaired driver on Main Street North in Glovertown. The caller reported that vehicle was being driven in an erratic manner and officers immediately began patrols.

Glovertown RCMP officers located and stopped the described vehicle on the main road in Traytown. Police discovered that the driver, a 48-year-old Eastport man, had a suspended licence. He showed signs of drug impairment.

He was arrested for impaired operation and transported to the hospital, where blood samples were collected. Police are awaiting on the results of the forensic blood analysis to determine if charges of impaired operation are appropriate.

The man was issued multiple tickets under the Highway Traffic Act for driving a vehicle with a suspended or cancelled licence, operating an unregistered or unlicenced vehicle and operating a vehicle without a policy of insurance.