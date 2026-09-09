Harbour Breton RCMP asking for public’s help locating wanted person Tristan Hart

Justice, News September 9th, 2026

Harbour Breton RCMP is asking the public for assistance locating 25-year-old Tristan Joseph Hart, who is the subject of an arrest warrant and is actively evading police.

Hart is approximately 6’ 0” (183 cm) tall, and 220 lbs (100kg) with brown hair and blue eyes. Police believe Hart is travelling in a black 2009 Honda Civic, Newfoundland and Labrador licence plate JTW402.

Hart is wanted in connection Criminal Code charges including assaulting a police officer, dangerous driving and flight from police.

If you have information regarding the current location of Tristan Hart or his vehicle, please dial 911, contact police at 1-800-709-RCMP (7267) or call your local detachment as soon as possible.