Power of Life supports cancer patients with nearly $80,000

News April 28th, 2026

Newfoundland Power’s Power of Life is supporting cancer patients across the island with meaningful donations totaling almost $80,000 for equipment that strengthens local care and, as the presenting partner for the 2026 NL Cancer Conference for Women, helping bring people together for connection, learning and support.

“Behind every diagnosis is a person, a family, and a community navigating a difficult time,” said Paige London, VP Finance & CFO, Newfoundland Power. “Through Power of Life, we focus on supporting the practical needs that surround treatment, whether that’s funding essential equipment or helping create space for people to come together, learn, and connect through the NL Cancer Conference for Women. It’s about showing up in meaningful ways, especially when people need it most.”

Supporting care and comfort

Through this round of Power of Life funding, more than $64,000 has been donated to support cancer care across the island. Funding has been directed toward essential equipment and improvements that enhance comfort, access and care for patients receiving treatment, supporting both regional cancer centres and community hospitals.

These donations reflect the Cancer Care Foundation’s commitment to supporting patients before diagnosis through prevention and screening awareness, throughout treatment, and beyond, while recognizing that none of this work happens without community support.

“At the Cancer Care Foundation, we see every day how critical it is for patients to have access to care that is not only advanced, but compassionate and close to home,” said Kelly Reid, CEO of the Cancer Care Foundation. “We are deeply grateful to Newfoundland Power and everyone behind the Power of Life program for this meaningful investment. Their support is helping ensure patients across our province experience greater comfort, dignity, and connection throughout their cancer journey.”

All funding decisions were guided by identified patient needs and made in collaboration with health-care partners delivering care across the island. The donations include:

· Dr. H. Bliss Murphy Cancer Centre, St. John’s: bariatric seating to improve comfort for patients

· Cancer Centre Grand Falls-Windsor: hospital bed and mattress to support patient care

· Cancer Centre Gander: bariatric seating to enhance patient comfort

· Dr. G. B. Cross Hospital, Clarenville: reclining chemotherapy chair with table

· Sir Thomas Roddick Hospital, Stephenville: infusion pumps to support treatment delivery

· Western Memorial Regional Hospital, Corner Brook: privacy screens and manual blood pressure cuffs to support patient monitoring

· Burin Peninsula Health Centre: dermascopes to support diagnostic care

· South & Central Health Foundation, Baie Verte, Green Bay, Buchans and Lewisporte: telehealth room improvements to help connect patients with care teams closer to home

Investing in education and peer support

As part of its ongoing partnership with the Cancer Care Foundation, Newfoundland Power is also proud to be the presenting partner of the 2026 NL Cancer Conference for Women, taking place October 2 – 4, 2026, at the JAG Hotel in St. John’s.

The conference, now in its fifth year, brings together women who have been diagnosed with cancer for a weekend that combines education, connection, and peer support, creating space to learn, share experiences, and feel understood. Registration is expected to open in early May, with more details to be released in the coming weeks.

Powered by community

Power of Life is made possible through the generosity of Newfoundland Power employees, retirees, and customers, whose fundraising efforts help bring these supports to life. Their continued commitment plays an important role in helping provide care, comfort, and connection for people affected by cancer.