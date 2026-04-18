Child Holocaust survivor to share miraculous story of resilience at Memorial University

News April 18th, 2026

At a time when history feels more vital than ever, St. John’s will host a rare and powerful evening with Mrs. Tuky Treitel, a survivor of the Holocaust who reclaimed her identity against all odds. Mrs. Treitel will speak at the Bruneau Centre for Research and Innovation at Memorial University (MUN) on Monday, May 25, at 6:30 PM.

Born into a prominent family in Budapest, Hungary, Treitel was just seven years old when the Nazi occupation upended her world. While millions were lost, her story is one of breathtaking survival: from living as a “hidden child” under a false identity on a rural farm to a harrowing escape from a deportation holding cell.

Listeners will hear firsthand accounts of the miracles that kept her family of eleven intact—including the story of her mother giving birth in the Budapest ghetto in the freezing winter of 1945 with no medical supplies, using only the lining of her coat to keep the newborn warm.

“Mrs. Treitel doesn’t just share a history lesson; she shares a masterclass in the ‘Power of One’,” says Rabbi Chanan Chernitsky, director of Chabad of Newfoundland. “Her message is one of choosing light over darkness and joy over trauma. It is an essential perspective for our community today.”

Mrs. Treitel, who eventually settled in Montreal and famously refers to her wartime years as graduating from “Hitler’s Academy,” is known for her sharp wit, unwavering faith, and ability to connect with audiences of all ages.