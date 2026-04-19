Nominations open for Seniors of Distinction Awards 

News April 19th, 2026

To celebrate the remarkable contributions of seniors throughout Newfoundland and Labrador, the province has opened nominations for the 2026 Seniors of Distinction Awards.

These awards recognize individuals aged 50 and older who have made a meaningful difference in communities locally, nationally or internationally. Their contributions can be through volunteerism, professional work or community leadership that has benefited groups or individuals in all aspects of society.

Residents are encouraged to consider nominating the seniors who continue to enrich lives and communities throughout the province.

To be eligible for nomination, individuals must be:

50 years of age or older

a current or former resident of Newfoundland and Labrador

nominated by an individual or organization

Posthumous awards may be given, and nominations from previous years may be reconsidered at the request of the nominator or nominee.

The deadline for submissions is Monday, May 11.

Nomination packages and program details can be found at www.gov.nl.ca/seniors/sda/. Individuals seeking assistance with completing a nomination form or guidance on what to include are encouraged to call 1-888-494-2266 (toll-free).