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Lung cancer rates expected to climb nationally

Health, News

A new study posted Monday by the Canadian Medical Association Journal estimates more than 250,000 cancer cases and nearly 90,000 cancer-related deaths in 2026.

The data shows higher cancer rates in eastern Canada. According to the study, 42 per cent of people in Canada are expected to be diagnosed with cancer in their lifetime.

Lung cancer is the most prominent, with nearly 33 thousand cases expected this year, while breast, prostate and colorectal cancer follow closely behind. Details on the study can be found here. https://cancer.ca/en/

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