Bay St. George RCMP investigating suspicious occurrence, seeking public assistance

Justice, News April 18th, 2026

Bay St. George RCMP is looking to identify a vehicle and driver involved in an incident reported in Stephenville on earlier this month.

At approximately 10:05 a.m. on April 2, police received a report of a suspicious occurrence on Gallant Street in Stephenville. The caller observed the driver of a vehicle having a verbal interaction with two youths.

The caller reported that the unknown male individual departed in a white sport utility vehicle (SUV), possibly a Ford, headed down Gallant Street towards West Street. He was described as older, possibly in his 60s, with little to no hair.

The witness told police that they spoke with the two youths, who claimed the driver offered them money to enter his vehicle. The youths left the area before police officers arrived, and no report was made to police by the youths or their guardians.

Bay St. George RCMP is looking to identify and speak with the two youths and their guardians. Police are also looking to locate the suspect vehicle and identify its driver.

Anyone having information that could assist in identifying the youth, the suspect vehicle or its driver, including surveillance or dash cam footage, is asked to contact Bay St. George RCMP immediate at 709-432-2440.