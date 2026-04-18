Nature

Nature

Wildfire-Score: A wildfire risk score

Nature, News

Last year’s wildfire season was devastating for Newfoundland and Labrador, and with another season fast approaching, there’s a new way for homeowners to protect their property. Wildfire-Score, which first launched in Vancouver in March, lets anyone type in a street address and receive a wildfire risk score for that property.

The system runs roughly 30 million simulated fire scenarios and risk factors such as fuel type, humidity, wind, and climate projections into 2050. The system only takes under a minute to produce an overall score. Wildfire-Score is powered by the same modelling framework used by the Canadian forest service.

Related Articles

Temperatures expected to climb over the next several days
Read more
Wildfire-Score: A wildfire risk score
Read more
Burning operations at Terra Nova Park
Read more
Air Canada CEO announces retirement amid criticism over lack of French
Read more
Clarenville Regional Arts Association reaches major milestone with official incorporation
Read more
Fort Point Lighthouse named finalist for ‘Next Great Save’
Read more
Back to top