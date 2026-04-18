Wildfire-Score: A wildfire risk score

Nature, News April 18th, 2026

Last year’s wildfire season was devastating for Newfoundland and Labrador, and with another season fast approaching, there’s a new way for homeowners to protect their property. Wildfire-Score, which first launched in Vancouver in March, lets anyone type in a street address and receive a wildfire risk score for that property.

The system runs roughly 30 million simulated fire scenarios and risk factors such as fuel type, humidity, wind, and climate projections into 2050. The system only takes under a minute to produce an overall score. Wildfire-Score is powered by the same modelling framework used by the Canadian forest service.