Police investigating fatal collision in Corner Brook

Breaking News, News September 19th, 2026

The RNC is investigating a fatal collision in Corner Brook.

At approximately 1:00 p.m. on Friday, September 18, Operational Patrol Services in Corner Brook responded to a report of a two-vehicle collision involving a transport truck and a sedan on the Trans-Canada Highway near Logger School Road.

The passenger of the sedan, a 62-year-old female from Ontario, was pronounced deceased at the scene. Both drivers were assessed by paramedics on scene for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are seeking any witnesses or video footage from the area in the lead up to or immediately following the collision. Anyone with information is asked to contact the RNC.

The RNC is offering sincere condolences to the family and friends of the deceased.