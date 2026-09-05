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Student Aid office offering extended hours next week for post-secondary students

News

The Student Aid office will offer extended hours of operations between Tuesday, September 8, and Friday, September 11, to assist post-secondary students who are returning to studies this fall and applying for student financial assistance.

The office will be open from 9:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. during this period to assist applicants whose applications have not yet been assessed and to answer general enquiries related to student financial assistance.

Students can contact Student Aid by:

Students can also check their application status online at gov.nl.ca/studentaid.

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