Student Aid office offering extended hours next week for post-secondary students

News September 5th, 2026

The Student Aid office will offer extended hours of operations between Tuesday, September 8, and Friday, September 11, to assist post-secondary students who are returning to studies this fall and applying for student financial assistance.

The office will be open from 9:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. during this period to assist applicants whose applications have not yet been assessed and to answer general enquiries related to student financial assistance.

Students can contact Student Aid by:

Visiting in-person at 95 Elizabeth Avenue.

Calling 709-729-5849 or 1-888-657-0800.

Emailing studentaidenquiry@gov.nl.ca.

Students can also check their application status online at gov.nl.ca/studentaid.