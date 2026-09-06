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45-year-old man arrested for break and enter in St. John’s Sunday morning

News

A man was arrested in the capital city early this morning for breaking into a home, of which he knew the owners. At approximately 1:40am, members from Operational Patrol Services responded to a call of a break and enter in the centre city area of St. John’s.

An individual who was known to the home owners had broken into the home but fled prior to Police arrival. RNC K9 and Patrol members were able to track the 45 year old male suspect to a different area of the city. He was taken into custody for break and enter and breaching his court orders.

He was held at the lock-up for court in the morning.

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