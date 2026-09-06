Premier commits to independent comprehensive audit of Innu records held by provincial archaeology office

News September 6th, 2026

On Friday Premier Tony Wakeham, and Minister of Indigenous Relations and Reconciliation Lela Evans met with Grand Chief Jodie Ashini in her new role, as well as Deputy Grand Chief John Nui of the Innu Nation, in the spirit of building a positive relationship going forward.

The Innu Nation has raised concerns about how their archaeological record has been interpreted. In response to the Innu’s concern, Premier Wakeham has committed to completing an independent, comprehensive audit of all Provincial Archaeology Office holdings to identify and assess all research completed in the province regarding the Innu’s presence in Labrador.

In addition, the Premier confirmed that the Grand Chief will be provided with complete access to materials held by the Provincial Archaeology Office.