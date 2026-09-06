Weather Forecast: Sunday, September 6

News, Weather September 6th, 2026

Rain and strong winds continue across much of Newfoundland today, while mainly sunny skies are expected in Happy Valley–Goose Bay. Here’s your weather forecast.

St. John’s / Bonavista

Today

Periods of rain in St. John’s change to drizzle or showers this afternoon, with 5 to 10 mm expected and a risk of a thunderstorm early this morning. Winds gust to 60 km/h before easing through the day. High 17, except 21 inland and where winds blow off the land. Bonavista will see 10 to 20 mm of rain, with up to 30 mm in the heaviest rain. Northeast winds gust to 60 km/h, except 80 along parts of the coast this morning and early afternoon. High 14. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight

Showers or periods of drizzle with fog developing. Rainfall amounts of 2 mm in St. John’s and 2 to 4 mm in Bonavista. Southeast wind 20 km/h in St. John’s, while east winds gusting to 50 in Bonavista ease to southeast 20 near midnight. Low 15 in St. John’s, with temperatures steady near 14 in Bonavista.

Mon, Sept. 7

Showers with about 5 mm expected and fog patches dissipating in the morning. Winds ease through the day. High 18 in St. John’s and 17 in Bonavista. UV index 2 or low.

South Coast

Today

Showers in Channel-Port aux Basques with 2 to 4 mm expected. Northeast wind 40 km/h gusting to 60. High 15. UV index 2 or low.

Tonight

Showers or drizzle with about 2 mm expected. Northeast wind 40 km/h gusting to 60 diminishes to 20 km/h gusting to 40 this evening. Low 13.

Mon, Sept. 7

Mainly cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. North wind 20 km/h gusting to 40 becomes northwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 in the afternoon. High 19. UV index 4 or moderate.

Central

Today

Rain in Gander with 10 to 20 mm expected and up to 30 mm in areas of heaviest rain. Northeast wind 30 km/h gusting to 60. High 13. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight

Rain continues with 5 to 10 mm expected and fog patches developing near midnight. Northeast wind 30 km/h gusting to 50 becomes east 20 km/h gusting to 40 near midnight. Temperature steady near 13.

Mon, Sept. 7

Showers with about 5 mm expected. Fog patches dissipate in the morning. East wind 20 km/h becomes light near noon. High 16. UV index 2 or low.

West Coast

Today

Rain in Corner Brook with 10 to 15 mm expected. Northeast wind 30 km/h gusting to 60. High 10. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight

Periods of rain or drizzle end near midnight, followed by cloudy skies with a 40 per cent chance of showers or drizzle. Rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 mm. Northeast wind 30 km/h gusting to 60. Temperature rises to 13 by morning.

Mon, Sept. 7

Cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. Northeast wind 20 km/h becomes light near noon. High 17. UV index 2 or low.

Northern Peninsula

Today

Cloudy in St. Anthony. Northeast wind 30 km/h gusting to 50. High 13. UV index 3 or moderate.

Tonight

Cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers early this evening before rain begins. About 5 mm is expected, except 20 mm south of Hare Bay. Northeast wind 30 km/h gusting to 60. Low 10.

Mon, Sept. 7

Showers with 5 to 10 mm expected. Northeast wind 30 km/h gusting to 50. Temperature steady near 12. UV index 2 or low.

Happy Valley–Goose Bay

Today

Mainly sunny with fog patches dissipating this morning. Wind becomes northeast 20 km/h late this afternoon. High 19. UV index 4 or moderate.

Tonight

A few clouds with fog patches developing overnight. Northeast wind 20 km/h becomes light near midnight. Low 5 with a risk of frost.

Mon, Sept. 7

Mainly sunny with increasing cloudiness late in the afternoon. Fog patches dissipate in the morning. High 20. UV index 4 or moderate.