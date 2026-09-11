Dean Penney sentenced to life in prison; no eligibility for parole for 25 years

Breaking News, Justice, News September 11th, 2026

It was just May of this year that Dean Penney was convicted of first-degree murder of his estranged wife Jennifer Hillier-Penney, who went missing from the matrimonial home in St. Anthony of Nov. 30 of 2016.

Seven years after she went missing, Penney was arrested in 2023, after confessing to an under cover RCMP officer that he was involved in Jennifer’s death and disappearance. He was unknowingly part of a ‘Mr.Big’ Sting Operation that spanned over almost four years.

Despite his two confessions, Penney maintained his innocence, even up until today when he was asked by Justice Vikas Khaladkar if he had anything else to say. Dean’s response was “No, not really. Just that I maintain my innocence and hope to be vindicated soon.”

Members of Jennifer’s family shared their victim impact statements in the courtroom today.

NTV’s Becky Daley will have a full story tonight during our newscast.