New RCMP crime reduction unit launches in eastern N.L.

News September 6th, 2026

RCMP Newfoundland and Labrador’s newly-formed Crime Reduction Unit East (CRUE) is addressing crime trends across the Eastern portion of the province, and have recently provided assistance to RCMP Detachments by apprehending repeat offenders and assisting with priority matters in our communities.

On Thursday, August 27, 2026, members of the RCMP CRUE assisted Trinity-Conception District RCMP with the arrest of a suspect wanted on multiple outstanding breaches of a peace bond and criminal harassment charges in relation to an ongoing Intimate Partner Violence investigation.

The following day, the team travelled to the Placentia-Whitbourne District to assist with the arrest of a suspect wanted in relation to multiple counts of failing to comply with their court-ordered conditions and property-related offences.

Earlier this week, on September 2, RCMP CRUE officers were patrolling communities in the Trinity-Conception District and responded to a priority complaint involving allegations of sexual assault. The suspect was identified as a repeat offender and CRUE responded to the complaint. The investigation into that incident is ongoing.

The RCMP Crime Reduction Unit East’s mandate includes the detection, investigation, disruption and dismantling of repeat and prolific offenders and organized groups involved in the trafficking of illicit drugs, firearms, weapons, stolen property and other contraband. The unit will also be deployed to assist with, investigate and address other high-priority criminal matters, including collaborations and operations in other areas of Newfoundland and Labrador.

If you would like to report suspicious or criminal activity in your area, contact the RCMP in Newfoundland and Labrador at 1-800-709-RCMP (7267).