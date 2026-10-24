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Police asking public’s help in finding missing St. John’s teen

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The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary (RNC) are asking the public’s assistance in locating a teen reported missing in the St. John’s area.

Layton McCallum, 15, of St. John’s was last seen in the area of Viscount Street on Saturday morning, the 24th of October, at about 9:00 a.m.. McCallum is described as being about 5’7″ tall, 125 pounds, and has blue eyes and blond hair with red bangs. McCallum is visually impaired.

The RNC request that anyone who was information pertaining to the whereabouts of Layton McCallum to contact them at 709-729-8000.

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