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Weather forecast: Sunday, October 11

Local News, News, Weather

St. John’s/Bonavista Peninsula:

Today: A mix of sun and cloud. 40 percent chance of showers in the morning and early in the afternoon. Wind northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming west 30 gusting to 50 near noon. High 10. 

Tonight: Becoming cloudy in the evening with 60 percent chance of showers overnight. Wind northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light in the evening. Low plus 4.

Tomorrow: Showers. High 13.

Central:

Today: A mix of sun and cloud. 40 percent chance of showers in the morning. Wind west 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming northwest 30 gusting to 50 near noon. High 8. 

Tonight: Becoming cloudy in the evening with a few rain showers or flurries. Wind northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light in the evening. Low plus 3.

Tomorrow: Rain. High 6.

West Coast:

Today: Becoming cloudy in the morning with 40 percent chance of showers late in the morning and in the afternoon. Wind northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40. High 7.

Tonight: Cloudy. Periods of rain beginning in the evening. Amount 5 to 10 mm. Wind northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light in the evening. Low plus 4.

Tomorrow: Rain. High of 8.

South Coast:

Today: Becoming cloudy in the morning with 40 percent chance of showers late in the morning and in the afternoon. Wind northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40. High 9. 

Tonight: Mainly cloudy. 40 percent chance of showers in the evening. Wind west 20 km/h gusting to 40. Low 7.

Tomorrow: Showers. High of 12.

Northern Peninsula:

Today: Mainly cloudy. 40 percent chance of rain showers or flurries in the morning. Clearing in the afternoon. Wind northwest 30 km/h gusting to 50. High 7.

Tonight: Increasing cloudiness. Periods of rain beginning in the evening except periods of snow over higher terrain. Amount 2 to 4 mm. Wind west 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light overnight. Low plus 2.

Tomorrow: Rain showers or flurries. High of 4.

Southern Labrador:

Today: Mainly sunny. Wind northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40. High 6.

Tonight: Increasing cloudiness. A few rain showers and flurries beginning overnight. Wind west 20 km/h becoming light in the evening. Low plus 1.

Tomorrow: Cloudy with a chance of showers. High plus 5.

Happy Valley – Goose Bay:

Today: A mix of sun and cloud. Becoming cloudy in the afternoon with 40 percent chance of rain showers or flurries late in the afternoon. Wind northwest 20 km/h. High 6. Wind chill minus 9 in the morning. 

Tonight: Cloudy. 40 percent chance of rain showers or flurries changing to 40 percent chance of flurries near midnight. Wind northwest 20 km/h becoming light in the evening. Low zero.

Tomorrow: Mix of sun and cloud. High plus 2.

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