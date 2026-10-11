Repeat offender arrested by police following vehicle break-ins

Local News, News October 11th, 2026

61-year-old Bradley Pinsent was arrested early Friday morning (October 9) after RCMP in Grand Falls-Windsor responded to a report of a man trying to break into vehicles parked along Station Road.

Around 2:15 a.m., police responded to a report from a concerned citizen who reported suspicious activity in the area of the church on Station Road in Grand Falls-Windsor. The caller provided a physical and clothing description of a person attempting to access cars in the lot so officers began patrols.

A suspect matching the description provided was spotted inside a vehicle, and when police approached he fled on foot. After a brief pursuit, Bradley Stewart Pinsent, 61, was taken into police custody without incident a short distance away.

Pinsent was held in custody and appeared in court on Friday. He is facing charges including: possessing property obtained by crime under $5,000, theft under $5,000 and failing to comply with a release order condition. The investigation continues and additional charges are possible.

Residents in the area of Station Road are asked to check their vehicles for any sign of illegal entry and theft and report any findings to their local police. Anyone with doorbell, surveillance or dash camera footage of this incident is also encouraged to contact Grand Falls-Windsor RCMP at 709-489-2121.